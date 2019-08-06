Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.91

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and traded as low as $14.39. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 53,219 shares.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,296,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,235,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd during the second quarter worth $479,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 66.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 38.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

