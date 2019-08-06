Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aecom had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Aecom updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.60 to $2.90 EPS.

Aecom stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.15. 65,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,522. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.78. Aecom has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Get Aecom alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.