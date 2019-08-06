Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) PT Set at $77.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $77.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AERI. Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $76.00 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a positive rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,590. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.96.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.13. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.96% and a negative net margin of 684.56%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 million. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 604,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,729,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 140,037.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,810 shares during the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

