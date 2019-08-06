Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.45.

AGRX has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Agile Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 691,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,742. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,381.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 104,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 18,038 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

