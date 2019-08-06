Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stake Raised by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,161,000 after purchasing an additional 212,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,636,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,179,000 after purchasing an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.79. The company had a trading volume of 368,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.98. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

In related news, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at $103,081,346.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

