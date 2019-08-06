Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. is a leading provider of air cargo transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements. Through five principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier Certificates, ATSG also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance services, airport ground services, fuel management, specialized transportation management, and air charter brokerage services. ATSG subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc., Air Transport International, LLC, Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc., Capital Cargo International Airlines, Inc., and LGSTX Services, Inc. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on Air Transport Services Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

ATSG stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.95. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $334.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.05 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $146,632.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,915.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W Joseph Payne sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $73,728.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,200 shares of company stock worth $592,104 and have sold 25,784 shares worth $610,872. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,149,000 after buying an additional 130,078 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 612,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,580 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 552,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after purchasing an additional 40,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

