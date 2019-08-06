AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Trading 2.6% Higher

AirIQ Inc (CVE:IQ) shares traded up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 920 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 million and a P/E ratio of 24.38.

AirIQ Company Profile (CVE:IQ)

AirIQ Inc develops and operates a telematics asset management system using specialized software, digitized mapping, wireless communications, the Internet, and the global positioning system in Canada. Its Web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

