Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.91

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 2565 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Seth Loring Harrison acquired 900,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio acquired 250,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,578,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

