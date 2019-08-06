Akroma Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. Akroma has a market capitalization of $28,793.00 and $104.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Akroma has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.16 or 0.01950757 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050781 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

