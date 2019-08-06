Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $91.12 and last traded at $91.12, approximately 1,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.07.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.