Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 687.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 110.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 132.2% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.91.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.73. The stock had a trading volume of 21,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,630. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $681,124.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $835,768.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Raphael Pascaud sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $4,892,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,120,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

