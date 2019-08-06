Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

ALIM stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.85.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

