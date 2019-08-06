AllSafe Reaches 1-Day Volume of $245.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $126,117.00 and $245.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 45.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,447,533 coins and its circulating supply is 7,802,383 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.