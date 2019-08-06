Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 929.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. 17,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,987. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $124.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,461,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,761,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

