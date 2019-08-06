Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $173.27

Alpha Real Trust Ltd (LON:ARTL)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.27 and traded as high as $176.95. Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at $174.50, with a volume of 3,547 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 16.33 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 173.27.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

