Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.07.

In other news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.34. 4,068,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,918. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $66.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

