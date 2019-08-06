Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Buy Rating from MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $2,350.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $2,240.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,070.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,765.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $901.88 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,307.00 and a 52-week high of $2,050.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,931.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,838.32, for a total transaction of $696,723.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,157 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,260,079,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,117,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,990,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,224,242,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

