Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMBC. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambac Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

AMBC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 16,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.65 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 37.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.22 EPS.

In related news, CEO Claude Leblanc purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $226,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,611.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $46,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $477,972. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 104.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

