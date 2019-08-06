AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

AMC Entertainment has a dividend payout ratio of 615.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AMC Entertainment to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,000.0%.

Shares of AMC opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak bought 160,559 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

