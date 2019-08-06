Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ameresco by 508.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 134.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMRC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $13.31. 2,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,024. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $683.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

