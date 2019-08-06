American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Trimmed by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 246,821 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Express were worth $41,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,965 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 86,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 31,041 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 21,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,548 shares of company stock valued at $22,910,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.23. 2,295,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,170. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

