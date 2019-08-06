American Superconductor (AMSC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC):

8/2/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating. According to Zacks, "American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world's principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. "

8/1/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/2/2019 – American Superconductor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/7/2019 – American Superconductor was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $165.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.01. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $16.44.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 413.6% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $171,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $175,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.56% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

