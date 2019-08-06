American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 45.4% in the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 56.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Tower from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

In related news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total value of $12,170,537.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.15, for a total value of $391,025.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,508.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,284 shares of company stock valued at $48,312,017. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.35. 1,145,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,526. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $140.40 and a 52-week high of $218.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.51. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.06%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

