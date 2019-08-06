Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Trimmed by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.8% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,983,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.00. 126,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,860. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.41.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

