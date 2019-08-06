Amino Technologies Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.68 (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON AMO opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.06. Amino Technologies has a 1-year low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 214.70 ($2.81). The company has a market capitalization of $90.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.32.

Get Amino Technologies alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Amino Technologies

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amino Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amino Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.