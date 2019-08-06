Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ (AMRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at SunTrust Banks

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Leerink Swann raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 630,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,298. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.74 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Andrew S. Boyer purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $179,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,000 shares of company stock worth $387,300 over the last ninety days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $18,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 408,533 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 359,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

