Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a positive return on equity of 32.14%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.52-0.62 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $0.52-0.62 EPS.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $970.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

