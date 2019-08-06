AMP (ASX:AMP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.74

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.74 ($1.23) and last traded at A$1.75 ($1.24), with a volume of 11482077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.83 ($1.30).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.80, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 174.70.

About AMP (ASX:AMP)

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

