Analysts Anticipate Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Bank of New York Mellon reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BK. ValuEngine lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.93 per share, for a total transaction of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.91. 335,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,225,223. The company has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $42.13 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.72.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

