Analysts Anticipate Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Sensus Healthcare reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 275.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 79,500 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.03. 425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $83.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.93 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

