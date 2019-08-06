Analysts Expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 872,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $402,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 89,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,477. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

