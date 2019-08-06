Analysts Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $142.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,406,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,107,000 after purchasing an additional 398,806 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $26.45. 353,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,864. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

