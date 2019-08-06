Analysts Set $11.67 Target Price for Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Montage Resources’ rating score has declined by 20% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $11.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Montage Resources an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

MR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Montage Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of Montage Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,079. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.91. Montage Resources had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John K. Reinhart bought 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Oleg E. Tolmachev bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,450 shares of company stock worth $85,035. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

