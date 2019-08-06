Analysts Set $4.00 Price Target for Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $4.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Sify Technologies an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIFY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 585,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY remained flat at $$1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,306. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

