Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $135.85

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $127.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.58. Boston Properties has a one year low of $107.84 and a one year high of $140.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $733.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 66.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1,804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

