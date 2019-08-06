Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $295.11

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DPZ shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.19, for a total transaction of $2,791,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.51. The stock had a trading volume of 589,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,125. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $231.28 and a 52 week high of $305.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

