Analysts Set First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) PT at $43.20

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.12. 1,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,949. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $169,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 105 shares of company stock worth $3,803. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,402,000. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 254,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 73,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 462,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,575 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

