Analysts Set Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Target Price at $19.71

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of KN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 976,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,873. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $135,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,193. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 149,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 5.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 5.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 28,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

