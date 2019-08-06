Analysts Set Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target at $90.36

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,270,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,938. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $87.07. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $2,166,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.