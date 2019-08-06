Analysts Set Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Price Target at $27.00

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Misonix from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Misonix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Get Misonix alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Misonix in the second quarter worth $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 95.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,054 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Misonix by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Misonix in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Misonix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSON traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $22.14. 46,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,684. Misonix has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $27.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.13%.

About Misonix

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States, the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Misonix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Misonix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.