Analysts Set Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Price Target at $65.67

Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

O traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $69.70. 721,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,431. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.12.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $905,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

