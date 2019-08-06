Analysts Set The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Target Price at $19.67

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

WU has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The Western Union had a net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 309.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $93,015.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,902.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard L. Williams sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $320,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,727.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,838. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Western Union by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Western Union by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.