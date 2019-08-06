Analysts Set Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Target Price at $8.94

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vipshop in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.55 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.89%. Vipshop’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vipshop by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 26,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,848,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.9% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 6,721,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after acquiring an additional 372,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

