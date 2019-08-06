Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for HSBC (HSBA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of HSBC (LON: HSBA) recently:

8/6/2019 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – HSBC was given a new GBX 680 ($8.89) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – HSBC was given a new GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – HSBC was given a new GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/5/2019 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 633 ($8.27) price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 691 ($9.03) price target on the stock.

8/5/2019 – HSBC had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/5/2019 – HSBC was given a new GBX 920 ($12.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2019 – HSBC had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/24/2019 – HSBC had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/24/2019 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 691 ($9.03) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 850 ($11.11).

7/23/2019 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 633 ($8.27) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 635 ($8.30).

7/17/2019 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “underweight” rating. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67).

7/16/2019 – HSBC had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/12/2019 – HSBC had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 513 ($6.70) to GBX 540 ($7.06). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/4/2019 – HSBC was given a new GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – HSBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

6/21/2019 – HSBC was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a GBX 690 ($9.02) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 740 ($9.67).

6/13/2019 – HSBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

6/12/2019 – HSBC was given a new GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/12/2019 – HSBC was given a new GBX 925 ($12.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HSBC stock traded up GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 627.90 ($8.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,757,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 659.73. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a one year high of GBX 727.90 ($9.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $127.35 billion and a PE ratio of 9.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.45%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

