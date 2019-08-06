Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Down 16.7%

Angel Gold Corp (CVE:ANG)’s stock price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 105,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 78,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59.

Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)

Angel Gold Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Colombia. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's principal property portfolio includes the El Porvenir, El Pino West, and Heliconia projects located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia.

