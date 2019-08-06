Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anglo American from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

