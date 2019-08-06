ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $333.21 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.98-6.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.31.

Shares of ANSS traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.35. The company had a trading volume of 472,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,367. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $215.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.42.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.52. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $370.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $118,527.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

