Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) PT Set at $55.00 by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 69,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,101. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 98.61% and a return on equity of 49.61%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

In related news, insider Miles Cortez sold 6,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $312,111.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,942,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 327,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 32.5% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,415,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

