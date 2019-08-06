Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Shares of APO stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -876.19%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,103 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,415,000 after acquiring an additional 601,147 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,411,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 69,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

