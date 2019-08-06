Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Trading 5.8% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)’s share price traded up 5.8% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.26, 1,969,626 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,080,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.43.

Specifically, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $83,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $523.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -876.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,510,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,415,000 after purchasing an additional 601,147 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,103 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.1% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,411,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,886,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,012,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

